Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command(CFC) will get a new commander ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that President Joe Biden nominated Lieutenant General Xavier Brunson as the new CFC commander.If confirmed, Brunson will replace General Paul LaCamera, who has commanded the CFC since July 2021.The appointment of a CFC commander, who also leads U.S. Forces Korea and the United Nations Command, requires Senate confirmation.Brunson currently commands I Corps, the U.S. Army's operational headquarters for the Indo-Pacific region.