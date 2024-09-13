Prime Minister Again Calls on Medical Community to Join Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has again called on the medical community to form a consultative body with the government, ruling and opposition parties to achieve a consensus on health care reform.The prime minister repeated the call Thursday during a briefing on emergency medical care, saying the government is waiting for the medical community to become a partner in its reform efforts and work together to resolve misunderstandings.Han reaffirmed that the government is ready to discuss the reforms, including the medical school admissions quota, with an open mind if the medical community presents a rational, science-based proposal.The prime minister also strongly denounced the "blacklisting" of emergency room doctors who have opted not to join the trainee doctors’ collective action, vowing stern action against those involved.An online post was recently uploaded to a website, featuring a list of doctors currently working in emergency rooms along with malicious comments about them.