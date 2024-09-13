Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prime Minister Again Calls on Medical Community to Join Consultative Body

Written: 2024-09-12 11:03:06Updated: 2024-09-12 11:18:20

Prime Minister Again Calls on Medical Community to Join Consultative Body

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has again called on the medical community to form a consultative body with the government, ruling and opposition parties to achieve a consensus on health care reform. 

The prime minister repeated the call Thursday during a briefing on emergency medical care, saying the government is waiting for the medical community to become a partner in its reform efforts and work together to resolve misunderstandings.

Han reaffirmed that the government is ready to discuss the reforms, including the medical school admissions quota, with an open mind if the medical community presents a rational, science-based proposal. 

The prime minister also strongly denounced the "blacklisting" of emergency room doctors who have opted not to join the trainee doctors’ collective action, vowing stern action against those involved. 

An online post was recently uploaded to a website, featuring a list of doctors currently working in emergency rooms along with malicious comments about them.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >