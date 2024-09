Photo : YONHAP News

Diplomatic authorities from South Korea, the United States and Japan held phone consultations Thursday in response to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Lee Jun-il, director-general for the ministry’s Korean Peninsula Policy bureau, spoke with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Seth Bailey and Akihiro Okochi.The three sides condemned the missile launch as a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, saying the North’s actions seriously threaten peace and stability on the peninsula and around the world.The officials agreed to remain watchful for additional provocations from the North, while continuing their close coordination to deliver a stern response.The South Korean official also said Seoul maintains a firm readiness posture against the trash balloons Pyongyang has recently sent across the border.