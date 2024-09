Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court has upheld a life sentence for Cho Sun, who killed one man and wounded three others during a stabbing rampage in Seoul's Gwanak District last summer.The top court also upheld a lower court’s order requiring the 34-year-old killer to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years, saying on Thursday that it found no unfairness in the trial or sentencing process.Cho carried out a stabbing spree near Sillim subway station on July 21, 2023, inflicting fatal stab wounds on a man in his 20s before injuring three men in their 30s in a nearby alleyway.Cho pleaded temporary insanity, having previously told investigators he had wanted to bring misfortune to people who seemed happy.The prosecution sought the death penalty, but Cho was sentenced to life imprisonment and an appellate court upheld the sentence.