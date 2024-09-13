Unification Ministry Slams N. Korea for Resuming Missile Launches, Neglecting Flood Recovery

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs slammed North Korea for resuming its ballistic missile launches after two months, despite the urgent need to carry out recovery work after recent flooding in the North.Speaking to local reporters Thursday, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said the latest missile firings violate United Nations Security Council resolutions and seriously threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.The official said carrying out such provocations while neglecting to take prompt action on the flood damage only disproves the North Korean regime's propaganda about how deeply it cares about the people.Concerning Pyongyang's new tactic of emitting noise in the border areas since late July, the official said it would be inappropriate to give an official assessment of the regime's intentions.Some analysts say the North is using noise to express its grievances over the dissemination of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets by defectors groups, the broadcasting of messages over loudspeakers by the South Korean military, and reports about the flood damage in the South Korean media.