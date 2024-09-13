PPP to Table Special Bill to Prevent Abuse of Impeachment System

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is set to table a special bill to prevent lawmakers from abusing the system to impeach public officials.According to PPP Rep. Joo Jin-woo, who sits on the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee, the bill is designed to prevent the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) from causing paralysis in state affairs by indiscriminately tabling such motions.The bill stipulates that public officials would be safe from impeachment within their first six months in office, acting officials could not be impeached, retaliatory motions could not be introduced, bills would expire after three years in the National Assembly, and lawmakers could not introduce repetitive motions against the same official on overlapping grounds.A political party or person who initiated an impeachment motion would have to cover the procedural costs if the Constitutional Court dismissed it.According to the PPP lawmaker, the main opposition has tabled seven impeachment motions since the 22nd National Assembly opened in late May, and a total of 18 motions during the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.Joo accused the DP of abusing the system as party chief Lee Jae-myung faces bribery and other charges.