Yoon Won’t Apologize to Medical Community for Pushing Ahead with Health Care Reform Plan

Written: 2024-09-12 14:25:44Updated: 2024-09-12 14:43:12

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has rejected the medical community's conditions for dialogue, which include an apology from President Yoon Suk Yeol for pushing ahead with his health care reform plan.

On a local radio program Thursday, Jang Sang-yoon, senior presidential secretary for social policy, said meeting those demands would slow down the momentum for the health care reforms the majority of South Korea’s people want. 

Jang refused to reconsider the medical school admissions quota for the 2025 year, saying it is too late and university admissions procedures have already begun.

The senior aide said he was inviting the medical community to join the proposed four-way dialogue, also involving rival political parties, “without preconditions,” for open discussion of all issues.

Saying some members of the medical community had expressed willingness to participate, the official added that it would be ideal if the talks included representatives of trainee doctors and medical students.
