Regulator Authorizes Construction of 2 New Reactors at Shin-Hanul Nuclear Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

The state nuclear safety regulator authorized construction of two nuclear reactors at the Shin-Hanul nuclear power plant in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, eight years after the builder applied for a permit.On Thursday the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company's proposal to build the Shin-Hanul three and four reactors, which are 14-hundred-megawatt pressurized water reactors like those currently operating.Those are the Saeul one and two reactors, as well as the Shin-Hanul one and two reactors.Review of the project was suspended in 2017 in line with the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phaseout policy, until the Yoon Suk Yeol government declared its resumption in July 2022.The commission said it had confirmed the safety of the new reactors based on reviews of existing reactors, while examining design differences in view of the latest technical standards.The Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety also inspected the construction site and found no geological risks that would have an impact on safety.