Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party have announced plans to introduce a special law to deal with medical accidents and medical disputes.At a two-way meeting Thursday, ruling party policy chief Kim Sang-hoon said the proposed law would improve the existing dispute resolution system and safeguard patients’ rights while reducing the burden on medical professionals.That burden has been cited as one reason doctors are reluctant to specialize in critical care disciplines.The government and the ruling party agreed to support some eight-thousand local medical facilities and clinics in the country in offering services during the upcoming Chuseok holiday, amid a prolonged medical vacuum and disputes over health care reform.The ruling camp also agreed to continually push for a four-way dialogue mechanism to resolve the disputes before the holiday.