Yoon to Establish 'Nuclear Energy Alliance' during Upcoming Visit to Czech Republic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to embark on a trip to the Czech Republic from September 19 to 22 to establish a “nuclear energy alliance” between the two nations.At a briefing at the presidential office Thursday, principal deputy national security adviser Kim Tae-hyo said that during his visit to the Czech Republic, Yoon will convey Korea's firm resolve to seeing the European nation's nuclear power plant project through to completion.In July, the Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for its nuclear power plant construction project.Calling Yoon the nation’s "number one salesperson," Kim added that the president will actively engage in diplomacy so that the Korean company can win the project.Kim also said the visit is an opportunity to establish a nuclear energy alliance between Seoul and Prague, adding that South Korea aims to form a “global nuclear energy alliance” with the U.S. in the future.Yoon's visit to the Czech Republic is the first by a South Korean head of state since December 2015, when former President Park Geun-hye traveled to Prague.Yoon will hold a summit with Czech ​President Petr Pavel and hold a joint press conference during the trip.