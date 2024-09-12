Menu Content

Politics

Top Office: Construction to Begin Fri. for New Shin-Hanul Reactors

Written: 2024-09-12 16:49:07Updated: 2024-09-12 16:50:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says construction will immediately begin on Friday for two nuclear reactors at the Shin-Hanul nuclear power plant in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province. 

Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Sung Tae-yoon revealed the plan a few hours after the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission approved Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power's proposal to build the Shin-Hanul Three and Four reactors. 

Sung said the approval is in accordance with the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s energy policy, which scrapped the previous government’s nuclear phaseout plan. 

Sung assessed that the construction of the two reactors will contribute to advancing high-tech industries and reducing carbon emissions by providing clean and stable power. 

He also hoped the construction would raise the credibility of South Korea's nuclear industry, thereby boosting exports of power plants, including to the Czech Republic. 

Sung said Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power plans to complete the construction of the Shin-Hanul Three reactor by 2032 and Shin-Hanul Four by 2033.
