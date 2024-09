Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea is continuing its so-called "noise attack" in which it broadcasts unspecified loud noises toward the South in the border area.According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), the North Korean military has been broadcasting disruptive noises from the frontline area since late July.It's believed that the purpose of the action is to prevent the North Korean military and its residents from hearing the loudspeaker broadcasts transmitted by South Korea.The noise level of the broadcasts by North Korea measured in Gangwha County, Incheon stood at 80 decibels, similar to the noise level of a subway train, with nearby South Korean residents demanding immediate action from the government.The military said it's closely monitoring the situation and is tracking and analyzing various possibilities of provocation, adding it plans to continue its loudspeaker broadcasts toward the North.