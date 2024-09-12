Menu Content

Call for 4-Way Medical Reform Talks Gets Lukewarm Responses from Doctors

Written: 2024-09-12 17:17:30Updated: 2024-09-12 18:23:40

Photo : KBS News

Despite rising concerns over the shortage of doctors in the nation's emergency rooms, rival parties and the government's joint call for four-way talks is getting lukewarm responses from doctors' groups.

During an emergency medical situation briefing on Thursday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged the nation's doctors to join the dialogue to resolve the current dispute over the government's medical reform measures.

An official at the Korean Medical Association, representing the nation's doctors in private practice, countered Han's renewed call for dialogue, saying that there is no point in holding talks as long as the government refuses to readjust the medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year. 

The dispute comes amid the prolonged absence of resident doctors, who resigned en masse in February to protest the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's plans to boost medical school admissions and increase the supply of doctors in the nation.

The shortage of trainee doctors has increased workloads for senior doctors, pushing some ER operators to reduce their service hours.
