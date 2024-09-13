N. Korea Shows Off Uranium Enrichment Facility for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time, North Korea has disclosed images of a uranium enrichment facility where it makes highly enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that its leader, Kim Jong-un, visited a uranium enrichment facility and the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute, and instructed officials to step up the production of weapons-grade nuclear materials.The KCNA said Kim visited the control room of the uranium enrichment facility to learn how its production lines operate.Kim reportedly expressed great satisfaction with the work, and the KCNA quoted him as saying that just seeing the worksite gave him strength.He also stressed the need to increase the number of centrifuges and improve their performance to strengthen the country’s capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear fuel.The report did not mention when the visits occurred.North Korea invited American nuclear physicist Siegfried Hecker to visit its uranium enrichment facility in Yongbyon in 2010, but this is the first time it has shown images of a uranium enrichment facility to the world.