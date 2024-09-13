N. Korean Leader Inspects Test-Fire of New Multiple Rocket Launcher

Photo : KCNA = YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen the test-fire of a new 600-millimeter super-large multiple rocket launcher and inspected a training base for special operations forces.The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, said Friday that the National Defense Industry Enterprise under the Second Economic Committee had developed the new rocket launcher, adding that Kim found it superior to its predecessor in terms of mobility and utility.The KCNA said the test was meant to develop the launcher's driving system and verify its combat effectiveness, given that the launcher has fully automated the firepower process.The report did not mention when the test-fire occurred, but South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea at 7:10 a.m. Thursday.South Korean and U.S. authorities classify North Korea's 600-millimeter super-large multiple rocket launcher system as a short-range ballistic missile.The paper said Kim also visited a training base for special operations forces and guided a training exercise.