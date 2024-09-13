Polish Defense Ministry Seeks Audit of its Purchase of South Korea’s FA-50 Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

The Polish defense ministry plans to seek an audit concerning the purchase of 48 FA-50 light combat aircraft from South Korea under Poland’s previous government.According to the Russian state news agency Sputnik and the Polish Press Agency, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk told the country’s parliament on Thursday that he would request a thorough investigation by the audit office.The deputy minister said the decision to purchase the aircraft had been made very quickly, in just a few days, without considering the interests of Poland or the Polish military.Tomczyk also said the weapons to be installed on the aircraft were not included in the contract, so the aircraft could only be used for training purposes.The deputy minister also claimed that the delivery of 36 FA-50PL aircraft, modified FA-50 planes tailored to the Polish Air Force's requirements, is at risk of being delayed by up to nine months.Korea Aerospace Industries has completed the delivery of 12 FA-50s since July last year, with the remaining 36 FA-50PLs to be delivered between next year and 2028.The Polish defense ministry's request for an audit is seen as targeting former Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, who authorized the purchase in September 2022.