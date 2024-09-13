Gallup: Yoon's Approval Rating Falls to All-Time Low of 20%

Photo : YONHAP News

The approval ratings for President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling People Power Party have sunk to their lowest levels since the launch of the Yoon administration in May 2022.In a Gallup Korea survey of one-thousand-two adults nationwide, conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, 20 percent of respondents approved of Yoon's handling of state affairs, down three percentage points from last week's survey.A majority, 70 percent of respondents, disapproved of his job performance, up three percentage points from last week.The pollster said Yoon’s approval rating is at its lowest and his disapproval rating is at its highest since he took office, adding that his disapproval rating among people over age 70 and conservatives also rose to around 50 percent.The approval rating for the People Power Party dropped by three percentage points from last week to 28 percent, its lowest level since the launch of the Yoon government.The approval rating for the main opposition Democratic Party was 33 percent, up one percentage point from a week ago.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.