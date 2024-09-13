Outgoing Top Prosecutor Addresses Prosecutors on Final Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Outgoing Prosecutor General Lee One-seok, the first top prosecutor under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, addressed the other prosecutors on his last day on the job, urging them to investigate cases on the evidence with no thought of personal or organizational interests.At his retirement ceremony Friday, Lee said he had silently endured curses and criticism from both sides of the political aisle during his two-year term.The top prosecutor said the opposition had accused him of dictatorial behavior, while the ruling side said he had not accomplished enough.His remarks may have been in reference to investigations concerning main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and first lady Kim Keon-hee.The prosecution chief slammed the opposition party for making “groundless false claims” about legitimate investigations and trials, for "abusing the nation's impeachment system" by targeting prosecutors, and for attempting to abolish the investigative agency.He then expressed regret for failing to fundamentally resolve the issues.