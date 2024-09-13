S. Korea Condemns N. Korea's Uranium Enrichment Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has strongly condemned the uranium enrichment facility that Pyongyang flaunted Friday and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s emphasis on weapons-grade nuclear materials.At a press briefing Friday, unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said Pyongyang was in clear violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions by developing nuclear weapons and that its actions posed a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.Addressing the North, the spokesperson said the South and the international community will not tolerate North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs under any circumstances.Koo issued a stern warning to Pyongyang, saying further provocations will be met with a forceful response from Seoul and the South Korean military based on the alliance with Washington.He then urged the regime to realize that it cannot gain anything from nuclear weapons and to respond immediately to Seoul's proposal for dialogue.