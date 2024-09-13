Menu Content

Leaders of Rival Parties Greet Public ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Written: 2024-09-13 14:15:11Updated: 2024-09-13 18:55:09

Leaders of Rival Parties Greet Public ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of both major rival political parties greeted members of the public at busy train stations in Seoul ahead of the Chuseok holiday, which starts Saturday.

Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon and other top party officials visited Seoul Station on Friday, where Han promised to think about social problems from the people's perspective.

Representatives of the main opposition Democratic Party visited Yongsan Station, where party leader Lee Jae-myung wished everyone a happy holiday with their loved ones and promised his party will do its best.

Concerning a proposed four-way dialogue to discuss health care reforms, the ruling party said Han has yet to receive a response from the president of the Korean Medical Association.

After an appellate court upheld a suspended prison term for a financier on Thursday in connection with a stock manipulation scandal that also involved first lady Kim Keon-hee, the main opposition said a special counsel investigation for Kim is inevitable.
