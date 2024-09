Photo : YONHAP News

Despite last-minute pleas ahead of the Chuseok holiday weekend, doctors’ groups have not accepted the ruling People Power Party's invitation to join a four-way dialogue on health care reform that would also involve the government and the main opposition Democratic Party.The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has yet to make a decision, the ruling party said Friday, explaining that party leader Han Dong-hoon contacted KMA President Lim Hyun-taek Thursday and again Friday to request the group’s participation.The ruling party has sent an official document to 15 medical and health care organizations asking them to join the envisioned four-way roundtable.While ruling party policy chief Kim Sang-hoon said the Medical Professors Association of Korea and the Korea Association of Medical Colleges had expressed interest in taking part, both groups denied this.