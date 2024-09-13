Fmr. ADOR CEO Files for Court Injunction After Dismissal

Photo : YONHAP News

Min Hee-jin, former head of K-pop girl group NewJeans' management firm ADOR, filed for a court injunction following her recent dismissal from the job.According to Min's legal counsel on Friday, an application for the injunction to summon an extraordinary meeting of ADOR's shareholders and reappointment of executive directors was submitted to the Seoul Central District Court.Her legal counsel argued that last month's dismissal of Min as ADOR CEO amid her ongoing conflict with the label's parent company Hybe is a violation of shareholders' agreement, and goes against the court's injunction granted in May that prohibits exercise of voting rights.After dismissing Min, ADOR's board of directors appointed executive director Kim Ju-young as the label chief.The former ADOR CEO is seeking an injunction to summon the extraordinary shareholders' meeting for her reappointment as an executive director before November 2, when her three-year term is set to expire, so that she can then be reappointed as the company chief.