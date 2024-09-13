Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Fmr. ADOR CEO Files for Court Injunction After Dismissal

Written: 2024-09-13 15:11:39Updated: 2024-09-13 15:42:01

Fmr. ADOR CEO Files for Court Injunction After Dismissal

Photo : YONHAP News

Min Hee-jin, former head of K-pop girl group NewJeans' management firm ADOR, filed for a court injunction following her recent dismissal from the job.

According to Min's legal counsel on Friday, an application for the injunction to summon an extraordinary meeting of ADOR's shareholders and reappointment of executive directors was submitted to the Seoul Central District Court.

Her legal counsel argued that last month's dismissal of Min as ADOR CEO amid her ongoing conflict with the label's parent company Hybe is a violation of shareholders' agreement, and goes against the court's injunction granted in May that prohibits exercise of voting rights.

After dismissing Min, ADOR's board of directors appointed executive director Kim Ju-young as the label chief.

The former ADOR CEO is seeking an injunction to summon the extraordinary shareholders' meeting for her reappointment as an executive director before November 2, when her three-year term is set to expire, so that she can then be reappointed as the company chief.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >