Photo : YONHAP News

Korean cultural centers in 25 countries are planning various events to celebrate Chuseok, the traditional holiday that starts this weekend.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced Friday that 26 centers in 25 countries are hosting Chuseok festivities.The Korea Creative Content Agency is joining forces with one of Japan’s Korean cultural centers to organize a Chuseok festival in Niigata on Wednesday, where visitors can see the latest Korean dramas and listen to music from the dramas.There will also be an exhibition of Korean crafts and a Korean traditional music workshop in the Chinese city of Suzhou.Other cultural centers will promote Korean cuisine, Korean traditional arts and ssireum, a traditional form of wrestling.