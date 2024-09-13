Director Ryoo's 'I, the Executioner' Released on Fri., Over 600,000 Tickets Reserved on 1st Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's latest action crime film "I, the Executioner," starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, was released in local theaters on Friday ahead of the Chuseok holiday.According to the nation's combined ticket sales network, the ticket reservation rate for "I, the Executioner" stood at 78-point-seven percent as of Friday morning atop the ranking, with reservations made for over 600-thousand moviegoers.The first-day reservation is the year's second highest following more than 800-thousand tickets reserved in April for another action crime film "The Roundup: Punishment," starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee."I, the Executioner" is the sequel to director Ryoo's 2015 action flick "Veteran," which drew 13-point-41 million moviegoers.Amid much hype over the latest installment, should "I, the Executioner" also see ticket sales break the ten-million mark, it would become the year's third to do so after "Exhuma," starring Choi Min-sik and "The Roundup: Punishment."