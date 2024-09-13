Director Ryoo's 'I, the Executioner' Released on Fri., Over 600,000 Tickets Reserved on 1st Day

Director Ryoo Seung-wan's latest action crime film "I, the Executioner," starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, was released in local theaters on Friday ahead of the Chuseok holiday.
According to the nation's combined ticket sales network, the ticket reservation rate for "I, the Executioner" stood at 78-point-seven percent as of Friday morning atop the ranking, with reservations made for over 600-thousand moviegoers.
The first-day reservation is the year's second highest following more than 800-thousand tickets reserved in April for another action crime film "The Roundup: Punishment," starring Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee.
"I, the Executioner" is the sequel to director Ryoo's 2015 action flick "Veteran," which drew 13-point-41 million moviegoers.
Amid much hype over the latest installment, should "I, the Executioner" also see ticket sales break the ten-million mark, it would become the year's third to do so after "Exhuma," starring Choi Min-sik and "The Roundup: Punishment."