Photo : YONHAP News

Ulleung County, North Gyeongsang Province, is dealing with damage from its heaviest rainfall in 46 years.According to the Ministry of Interior and Safety, 187 residents from 106 households who were evacuated remained at private accommodations as of 4 a.m. Friday.A total of 729 residents from 449 households evacuated their homes Thursday.Major sections of Ulleung Island are closed off due to landslides and soil runoff.One-thousand-578 households had their water cut off due to pipe damage, but it was restored Thursday at 6 p.m.The county reported 70 millimeters of rain per hour on Thursday, with 308-point-seven millimeters falling over the past two days.