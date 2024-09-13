Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Doctors Won't Join 4-Way Medical Talks

Written: 2024-09-13 15:55:16Updated: 2024-09-13 16:00:29

Doctors Won't Join 4-Way Medical Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Despite last-minute pleas ahead of the Chuseok holiday weekend, doctors’ groups have again made it clear that they will not join the proposed four-way health care talks with the government and the rival parties.

The Korean Medical Association, the Medical Professors Association of Korea, the Korean Academy of Medical Sciences and five other doctors' groups released a joint statement Friday rejecting the call for dialogue. 

The statement said talks are premature, since the government has no plans to reverse course after increasing the medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year.

To protest the government's decision to increase medical school admissions and thereby increase the supply of doctors in the nation, resident doctors resigned en masse in February.

The prolonged absence of trainee doctors prompted some emergency rooms to reduce their service hours, causing concern over disruptions in emergency medical services ahead of the five-day Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, when local clinics will not operate.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >