Photo : YONHAP News

Workers at Renault Korea began a full-scale strike Friday after wage negotiations failed to result in an agreement.According to an industry source, the workers began a partial strike Tuesday and switched to a full-scale strike Friday, forcing the company to scale down production.To prevent a complete shutdown of its factory, the company assigned other employees to the production line.Renault Korea plans to conduct thorough quality inspections of vehicles produced during the strike.It also plans to continue follow-up measures to ensure the smooth delivery of new vehicles to customers during the Chuseok holiday.