The National Intelligence Service(NIS) announced on Friday that it's keeping a close eye on the possibility that North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui may visit Russia.If Choe visits, she's likely to attend the Fourth Eurasian Women's Forum set to take place from September 18 to 20.The visit would also be the first in eight months since the regime's top diplomat visited Moscow in January and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.A visit to Russia by Choe would also mean that she would not be attending the UN General Assembly, set to begin on September 24.Last month, Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun reported, citing a diplomatic source, that North Korea is planning to send its foreign minister to the UN General Assembly.