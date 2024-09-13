Top Office Trying to Determine N. Korea's Intent Behind Disclosure of Uranium Facility

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says it is seeking to determine North Korea’s intent behind disclosing its uranium enrichment facility while observing overall trends in the reclusive state.A senior official of the top office revealed the stance on Friday hours after Pyongyang revealed images of its uranium enrichment facility where it makes highly enriched uranium for nuclear warheads.On concerns that the North could conduct another nuclear test ahead of the U.S. presidential elections in November, the official said assumptions should not be made, adding that the timing of the nuclear test depends on the North’s leadership.The official said Pyongyang is likely to consider various factors, including conditions both at home and abroad, in setting a date for its seventh nuclear test, adding that Seoul and Washington are keeping a close eye on the North with all possibilities in mind.Some observers believe that the North disclosed its uranium enrichment facility with some 50 days left until the U.S. presidential race in a bid to make a statement and to secure an upper hand in future negotiations with the U.S.