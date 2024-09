Photo : YONHAP News

A Russian media outlet says Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Sergei Shoigu visited Pyongyang on Friday and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.According to Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency, Shoigu and Kim discussed a wide array of issues, including both bilateral and global topics.Attention is being drawn to the latest visit as it comes as Pyongyang and Moscow are deepening cooperation, including in arms trade.The visit also comes after South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said earlier in the day that it is keeping a close eye on a possible visit to Russia by North Korean foreign minister Choe Son-hui.If Choe makes the visit, it is likely to take place upon the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum slated to be held in Saint Petersburg from next Wednesday to Friday.