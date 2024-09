Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday approved the appointment of nine members of a special committee that will probe the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush incident.Song Ki-choon, who had led a committee on shedding light on suspicious deaths in the military, will head the special committee.The committee was created in line with a special law, passed in early May, mandating a new investigation into the crowd crush that took 159 lives in central Seoul where massive crowds had poured into the streets to celebrate Halloween.The committee’s operation period is one year but can be extended by up to three months.