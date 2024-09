Photo : YONHAP News

The government says some 400 emergency rooms(ERs) will operate normally during the Chuseok holidays.The health ministry announced on Friday that out of the nation’s 409 ERs, 407 will operate everyday around-the-clock during the holidays which will run from Saturday to next Wednesday.Konkuk University Chongju Hospital, which had suspended emergency room operations during nighttime and weekends, will be closing its ERs, while Myoungju Hospital in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province will be suspending ER services due to issues unrelated to the latest emergency medical situation.The ministry said seven-thousand-931 medical facilities will be open daily on average during the holidays, including one-thousand-785 on Chuseok day, or up some ten percent compared to this year’s lunar New Year’s day.