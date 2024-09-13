Menu Content

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Discusses Pyongyang-Moscow Cooperation with Russia's Senior Security Official

Written: 2024-09-14 13:27:19Updated: 2024-09-14 13:51:06

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Sergei Shoigu, the visiting secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Pyongyang to discuss bilateral cooperation, and apparently reached a satisfactory consensus on such issues. 

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Saturday, Kim and Shoigu exchanged views on deepening strategic dialogue between the two nations, and enhancing cooperation to defend mutual security interests.

The North Korean leader assessed that the two-way relations are vigorously developing in politics, economy, and culture based on an agreement reached in June following summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kim said Pyongyang intends to further expand cooperation with Moscow in accordance with the spirit of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between the two countries.

In an apparent display of their strong and long-lasting alliance, the regime leader met with the Russian official once more Friday night, before seeing him off at the airport.
