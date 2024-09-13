US Says to Monitor N. Korea's Nuclear Ambitions, Missile Program after HEU Facility Disclosure

Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said the United States continues to monitor the progression in North Korea's nuclear ambitions, as well as the regime's ballistic missile technology and program, following the North's unveiling of its highly enriched uranium(HEU) facility.At an online press briefing on Friday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby, however, declined to elaborate on an intelligence analysis of the facility in question.Kirby added that such revelation is why U.S. President Joe Biden has worked hard to revitalize a network of alliances and partnerships in the region and devoted more intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to and around the Korean Peninsula.The official also stressed that Washington continues to make clear to Pyongyang that it is willing to "sit down without preconditions and talk about the denuclearization of the peninsula."At a separate briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said he had seen a video on the North's facility and that it does not change the overall U.S. policy on the regime.He added that the U.S. will continue to make it clear to defend its South Korean and Japanese allies and work for the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.