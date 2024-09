Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities said there were 129 emergency calls that were not received on Friday due to a temporary system error, and that none of them were emergency cases.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters on Saturday, it detected an error in its 119 emergency hotline system at 8:27 p.m. Friday. Four minutes later, it had sent out text messages to the public, informing them to report emergency situations to the police by dialing 112.While 119 calls were not received for 19 minutes, the system was partially restored at 8:46 p.m. with agents manually handling them, before reaching complete restoration and normal operation at 9:15 p.m.The headquarters said the latest system error was caused by a data packet suspension in the network distributor of the emergency hotline.