Trump Says to Solve 'Most Problems' with N. Korea, Iran through Phone, In-Person Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he will be able to solve "most of the problems" related to North Korea and Iran through "phone calls" and possibly in-person meetings.Trump made the remarks while responding to a question during a press conference on Friday about North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's recent inspection of a highly enriched uranium(HEU) facility and Iran's missile provision to Russia.The Republican nominee, who has been highlighting his foreign policy chops in comparison to that of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, quoted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as saying Trump should be reelected president because Russia, China, and North Korea are "afraid of him."Referring to the 2021 Kabul airport terrorist attack during the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan that killed 13 U.S. service members, Trump said they were killed by Biden and Harris, and that the administration should not have failed.