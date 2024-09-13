Ukraine's Spy Chief: N. Korea's Military Aid to Russia Presents Biggest Problem for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Ukraine's spy chief reportedly said on Saturday that North Korea's military aid to Russia presents the biggest problem for Ukraine.According to Bloomberg News on Saturday, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, made the remarks during a conference in Kyiv, saying that the volume of military products that the North supplies actually affects the intensity of the fighting.Budanov reportedly said that there is a direct correlation between North Korea's arms deliveries to Russia and their effect on the battlefield, adding that the North is supplying huge volumes of artillery ammunition, which is critical.His remarks came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged to deepen ties with Russia in a meeting with Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, in Pyongyang on Friday. The meeting took place on the first anniversary of Kim's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East.Ukraine and Western countries believe Russia is using missiles and ammunition provided by North Korea for its war against Ukraine.