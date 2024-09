Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's power demand neared 100 gigawatts in the second week of September as the heat wave continues.According to the Korea Power Exchange on Sunday, total power demand in the country marked 97 gigawatts last Monday, 99-point-three gigawatts last Tuesday and 98-point-five gigawatts last Wednesday.Total power demand usually drops in September, but the figure almost reached 100 gigawatts in the second week of this month, similar to the levels seen in the midsummer.The figures for the same period of last year marked 89-point-one, 88-point-six and 84-point-four gigawatts, much lower than this year. The rise in the power demand is mainly due to the continued heat wave in September, with temperatures setting new highs.Total power demand includes the official demand in the electricity market as well as demand outside the market, such as the demand for solar power or renewable energy generation.