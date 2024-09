Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said that North Korea floated about 50 trash-laden balloons over the South Korean border between Saturday evening and early Sunday.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday that about ten of the balloons landed in Seoul and the northern part of Gyeonggi Province, with the balloons containing paper trash, plastic bags, and bottles but no hazardous materials.The latest launch comes just three days after the previous balloon campaign, in which the North sent trash balloons for five consecutive days since last Wednesday, with 430 of the 12-hundred balloons landing in South Korea.North Korea has been sending trash balloons since late May in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defectors' groups in South Korea.