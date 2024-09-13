S. Korean, US Envoys Visit Michigan, Texas, Arizona to Stress Technology Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The top envoys of South Korea and the United States visited three U.S. states to stress the alliance of the two nations and technology cooperation.South Korean Ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong and U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Philip Goldberg visited Michigan, Texas and Arizona together from last Monday to Saturday.During the trip to these major U.S. states, the top envoys held the "Ambassadors' Dialogue," an event in which the two met state governors, regional businesspeople and figures from academia with the aim of enhancing mutual understanding and bilateral relations.Cho and Goldberg met with the governors of the three states and the chief of the Arizona Commerce Authority to discuss bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the economy and high-tech sectors.The two envoys assessed that the economic cooperation that South Korea is pushing for with Michigan, Texas, and Arizona in the key industries of the 21st century, such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, space, defense, and clean energy, clearly demonstrates that the South Korea-U.S. alliance is developing into a technology alliance.The top diplomats also attended business roundtables each hosted by the three states and listened to South Korean businesses operating in those states.