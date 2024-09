Photo : KBS News

Autumn heat is likely to grip the nation on Sunday, the second day of the Chuseok holiday.A heat wave alert was issued for the entire Seoul area at 10 a.m. Sunday, with heat wave warnings issued in western parts of the nation.It marks the first time the capital city saw its heat wave advisory in mid-September.Heat wave warnings were issued for three regions in South Jeolla Province and other parts of South Chungcheong and Gyeonggi Province.Incheon, Daejeon, Mokpo, Busan, Pohang and Jeju Island experienced a tropical night phenomenon overnight, with the lows for the previous night staying above 25 degrees Celsius.Jeju Island had its 69th tropical night of the season Sunday, setting a fresh record in an unusually hot September.The scorching weather is expected to continue for the time being