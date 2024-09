Photo : YONHAP News

The nation's highways are seeing heavy congestion on Sunday as people head to their hometowns on the second day of the Chuseok holiday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 12 p.m., the estimated travel time from Seoul to Busan was six hours and 40 minutes and from Seoul to Gwangju, five hours and ten minutes.The estimated travel time from Seoul to Daejeon was three hours and ten minutes, and three hours and 50 minutes from Seoul to Gangneung.Traffic congestion is expected to peak between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. and to ease between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., with 520-thousand cars likely to hit the roads nationwide on Sunday.Traffic on the north-bound highways from local areas to the capital region is expected to be heaviest on Tuesday, on the day of Chuseok.Toll collection on highways will be suspended during the holiday through Wednesday.