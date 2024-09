Photo : YONHAP News

As South Koreans are traveling across the country to meet their families and friends during this Chuseok thanksgiving holiday, more than six million cars are expected to be packing the roads on Monday.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, a total of 520-thousand cars are predicted to take the outbound directions from the Seoul capital area while 470-thousand cars will flow into the capital area on Monday.According to traffic authorities, some 35 million cars are expected to use major highways throughout the five-day holiday ending on Wednesday.That's up eight-point-six percent from the highway traffic during this year's lunar New Year's Day holiday in February.