N. Korea's Parliament to Discuss Constitutional Revisions at 11th Session Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament will convene next month to discuss topics related to constitutional revisions.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said on Monday that the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly(SPA) unanimously decided on Sunday to convene the eleventh session of the 14th SPA in Pyongyang on October 7.Given that the session, which will be held after roughly nine months, will focus on constitutional amendments, the North’s parliament apparently has concluded reviewing orders that leader Kim Jong-un had issued earlier this year regarding such revisions.A month after defining inter-Korean relations as a hostile relationship between two countries, Kim had, earlier in January, ordered the creation of new clauses in the Constitution to precisely define the North’s sovereign territory and to remove from the Constitution all terms related to the unification of the two Koreas, including “self-reliant and peaceful unification.”In the envisioned clauses regarding the North’s territory, the reclusive state is likely to reflect Kim’s pledges to not recognize the Northern Limit Line.The revised Constitution is also likely to define South Korea as "the most hostile state" and stipulate that in the event of a war breaking out on the Korean Peninsula, the regime will completely occupy, suppress and reclaim South Korea, intending to claim it as the territory of North Korea.