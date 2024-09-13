Trump Safe after 2nd Assassination Attempt

Photo : YONHAP News

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was the target of a second apparent assassination attempt on Sunday, some two months after the first attempt.Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a brief initial statement that “Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity.”According to the U.S. Secret Service and local police, the agents opened fire on a gunman at the former president’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida where Trump was golfing. The suspect fled but was arrested shortly and taken into custody.In a statement, the FBI said it is investigating what "appears to be an attempted assassination of Trump."In a fundraising email, Trump said that nothing will slow him down and that he will never surrender.The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris were briefed on the incident and were relieved to know that Trump is safe.In a separate post on X, Harris again expressed such relief while adding that “violence has no place in America."