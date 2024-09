Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea sent more trash-laden balloons to the South Korean border.The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) announced on Monday that the North sent about 120 trash-carrying balloons to the South between Sunday afternoon and evening.The JCS said roughly 40 balloons were found in the northern part of Gyeonggi Province and in Seoul, containing scraps of paper and plastic bags, but no hazardous materials.The North has now floated rubbish-carrying balloons toward the South on a total of 20 occasions since May.In particular, the reclusive state has sent such balloons on nine occasions this month alone during a span of some ten days.