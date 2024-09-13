Menu Content

Domestic

Survey: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating at Lowest Level Since Taking office

Written: 2024-09-16 13:25:33Updated: 2024-09-16 15:39:15

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey finds that President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has slipped to the lowest level since he took office. 
 
A Realmeter survey of two-thousand-503 adults nationwide from September 9 to 13 showed that 27 percent of respondents said Yoon is doing a good job, down two-point-nine percentage points from a week earlier.

The figure is lower than the previous record low of 29-point-three percent posted in the first week of August in 2022. 

Sixty-eight-point-seven percent of the surveyed were dissatisfied with the president, jumping two-point-six percentage points from a week earlier to stand at the highest level since the launch of the Yoon administration.

The survey, commissioned by the Energy Economic News, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

In another survey conducted last Thursday and Friday on some one-thousand adults, the pollster found that the ruling People Power Party(PPP) saw its approval rating stand at 33 percent and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) at 39-point-six percent. 

Compared to a week ago, the PPP’s rating slipped one-point-six percentage points and the DP’s rating fell half a percentage point. 

This survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
