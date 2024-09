Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s professional baseball league has passed the ten million mark in attendance for the first time ever.According to the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO), cumulative attendance for the 2024 season came to ten million, 20-thousand-758 as of Sunday, with over 77-thousand tickets sold for four games that day.The latest feat comes after stadiums were mostly packed in the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field, the Incheon SSG Landers Field, the Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan and the Changwon NC Park.This season, the nation’s professional baseball league is enjoying continued popularity with each game attracting an average of nearly 15-thousand spectators.