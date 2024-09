Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Cultural Centre in South Africa will open on Monday a special exhibition of Korean cultural products.According to the center, the event will run through next February and will feature 32 cultural items, including accessories using Hangeul letters as well as furniture, pottery and stationery.The items on display are products that the National Hangeul Museum discovered via design contests between 2019 and 2023.On one side of the exhibition hall, a booth will be set up where visitors can experience South Korean history and culture playing board games.Other events will also be offered along with the exhibition, including learning basic Korean and making bracelets with Hangeul letters.The event was organized by the National Hangeul Museum and the Korean Education Culture Foundation to promote Hangeul with everyday items.