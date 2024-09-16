Highways Jammed as Chuseok Travelers Head Back Home

Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic congestion is expected to be heaviest on Tuesday, the fourth day of the Chuseok holiday, with highways jammed with travelers driving back home after visiting their hometowns.According to the Korea Expressway Corporation, as of 12 p.m., the estimated travel time to Seoul from Busan was ten hours and 30 minutes and from Daegu, nine hours and 30 minutes.The estimated travel time from Mokpo to western Seoul was nine hours and 50 minutes, and nine hours and ten minutes from Gwangju to Seoul.Brace for a six hours and 20 minutes drive from Gangneung to Seoul and four hours and 50 minutes from Daejeon to the capital.The corporation expects a total of six-point-69 million cars to hit the roads nationwide on Tuesday, with 490-thousand vehicles likely to take the outbound directions from the capital area and 510-thousand cars flowing in the opposite direction.Congestion is expected to ease between 9 and 10 p.m. for southbound traffic and between 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday for northbound directions to the capital area.